DEVILS LAKE’S CANDID CAMERA: Moon light night

DEVILS LAKE- Melinda Bennes was just walking along the down town streets in Devils Lake when she spotted the moon in the sky and got a great pic one evening. That causal shout landed her as today’s Candid Camera feature.

Send us your candid camera shots and let us spotlight your work!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!