Special to Devils Lake Journal

YMCA WINTER INDOOR TRIATHLON SET FOR MARCH 6

Grand Forks– The Altru Family YMCA annual Indoor Triathlon is scheduled for Saturday, March 6.

Participants will swim, bike and run in the comfort of the indoors. The event kicks off at 9:00 am with the first wave of 5 people: starting with a 15 minute swim in the YMCA pool, followed by a 20 minute indoor cycling session and a 20 minute run or walk on a treadmill. Waves will start every 25 minutes. Laps will be counted in all events and later tallied with a percentage conversion to determine the top finishers.

Novice and experienced competitors are encouraged to participate. Swimmers can use any swimming stroke or they can use a kick board or water walk. Cyclists and runners/walkers can go at their own optimal pace. The event is open to all ages (youth must be physically mature enough to complete all three events).

All participants will receive a t-shirt, and participation medal. Top finisher prizes for women and men will be awarded, sponsored by See Dick Run. Healthy snacks will available throughout the event.

Cost of event: $30/person. Online registration is open at: www.gfymca.org

