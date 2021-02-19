Community Shout Out: Lake Region Community Fund Platinum and Diamond Pace Setters

DEVILS LAKE: Today we give a shout out to the LRCF pace setters that gave above and beyond.

A ‘Platinum’ Pace Setter, a business or organization who contributes $7,500 to the annual campaign. A ‘Diamond’ Pace Setter, contributing $10,000 to the annual campaign.

Thanks to:

Ramsey National Bank and its employees for contributing $7,500 to the campaign.

Lake Chevrolet and its employees for contributing $10,000 to the campaign.

In the past two years, the Lake Region Community Fund has set a goal of raising $80,000. They have exceeded that goal, each year. In 2019, the LRCF raised $83,866. So far, in the 2020 campaign, we’ve raised $83,000.

In 2020, the LRCF awarded $75,100 in grants to 21 local agencies.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!