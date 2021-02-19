Community Shout Out: Lake Region Community Fund Platinum and Diamond Pace Setters
DEVILS LAKE: Today we give a shout out to the LRCF pace setters that gave above and beyond.
A ‘Platinum’ Pace Setter, a business or organization who contributes $7,500 to the annual campaign. A ‘Diamond’ Pace Setter, contributing $10,000 to the annual campaign.
Thanks to:
Ramsey National Bank and its employees for contributing $7,500 to the campaign.
Lake Chevrolet and its employees for contributing $10,000 to the campaign.
In the past two years, the Lake Region Community Fund has set a goal of raising $80,000. They have exceeded that goal, each year. In 2019, the LRCF raised $83,866. So far, in the 2020 campaign, we’ve raised $83,000.
In 2020, the LRCF awarded $75,100 in grants to 21 local agencies.
K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.
Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!