SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Community Shout Out: Lake Region Community Fund Platinum and Diamond Pace Setters

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE: Today we give a shout out to the LRCF pace setters that gave above and beyond.

A ‘Platinum’ Pace Setter, a business or organization who contributes $7,500 to the annual campaign. A ‘Diamond’ Pace Setter, contributing $10,000 to the annual campaign.

Lake Chevy
Ramsey

Thanks to: 

Ramsey National Bank and its employees for contributing $7,500 to the campaign.

Lake Chevrolet and its employees for contributing $10,000 to the campaign.

In the past two years, the Lake Region Community Fund has set a goal of raising $80,000.  They have exceeded that goal, each year.  In 2019, the LRCF raised $83,866.  So far, in the 2020 campaign, we’ve raised $83,000. 

In 2020, the LRCF awarded $75,100 in grants to 21 local agencies. 

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook! 