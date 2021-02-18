Staff Feature

North Dakota’s Autism Task Force to meet Feb. 22 to discuss legislation, autism-related services and more

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) Task Force will meet Monday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Central Time by video conference to discuss proposed legislation that could change some autism services administered by the North Dakota Department of Human Services. The task force meeting is open to the public.

Members will review enrollment and expenditures for the state’s Medicaid ASD waiver, ASD voucher program and services offered under the applied behavior analysis Medicaid state plan amendment. The agenda also includes an update on workforce efforts and reports from the communication and public awareness and training and education workgroups. Other topics will be discussed.

The meeting agenda is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.

The virtual meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams and by conference call at 701-328-0950; Conference ID: 854 833 734#.

People who need accommodations to participate should contact Krista Fremming prior to the meeting at 701-328-2342, toll-free 800-755-2719, 711 (TTY) or krfremming@nd.gov.

The legislature created the task force in 2009; members are appointed by the governor. The task force is responsible for reviewing early intervention and family support services that enable individuals with ASD to live at home or in community settings, and programs helping individuals with ASD to transition from school-based settings to adult services and workforce development programs. In addition, the task force monitors the provision of services, and reviews, amends and updates the state plan to better meet the needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

The department provides information about its ASD services online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/index.html. Task force information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/taskforce.html.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

