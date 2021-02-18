Funds available for agencies in Ramsey County

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board State Set-Aside has awarded $11,610 for Phase 38 in federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Northern North Dakota, including Ramsey, Benson, Eddy, Towner and Cavalier Counties.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA and United Way of Worldwide. The Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of volunteers representing Salvation Army, the Ministerial Association, Community Action Agency, Housing Authorities, local government and tribal representatives, determine how the funds awarded to this region are distributed in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profit or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations may apply.

Emergency Food and Shelter NND has previously distributed funds with Dakota Prairie Community Action Agency and The Hope Center. They were responsible for providing emergency assistance with past due rent/mortgage payments, temporary shelter, past due utility bills and emergency food assistance. Further information or applications for the program may be obtained by contacting: Dakota Prairie CAA, 223 4th Street NE, Devils Lake ND 58301 or calling (701) 662-6500, ext. 331 or 1-800-321-5943, ext. 331 and must be returned no later than March 3, 2021

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!