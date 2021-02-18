Agriculture Program Is A Fit for the Area

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Bottineau, ND – Agriculture Management and Technology is a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program that prepares students for rewarding opportunities in agriculture. Dakota College at Bottineau understands the need of the critical workforce shortage in north central North Dakota. There are many employment opportunities with agronomy centers, farming or ranching operations, grain elevators, equipment and parts dealerships, state/federal agencies and numerous other employers in the agriculture industry.

As a CTE program, Agriculture Management is designed for individuals who are looking to advance their career opportunities and obtain practical, hands-on work experience. Dakota College provides hands-on experiences in and out of the classroom. Internships are available to students at local agribusinesses and on farms during the busy spring season introducing students to the latest agriculture technologies. Dale Kjorstad, Agriculture Management and Technology Student, knows he wants agriculture to be his way of life, “Learning from all the instructors here has been amazing. Getting to learn a lot more about stuff I’ve been doing my whole life has been really interesting”.

The newest addition to the Agriculture Management program is a certification of completion in small Unmanned Aircraft systems (sUAS). The sUAS program was selected by the Federal Aviation Administration for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate training Program (UAS-CTI). According to Dr. Linda Burbidge, “Being a part of this initiative gives us the ability to make powerful connections with the sUAS industry leaders to help us better understand the skills and competencies that employers are seeking”. The courses cover the various aspects of sUAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, applications, privacy concerns, safety, and federal policies concerning sUAS.

Students have the option to complete an Agriculture Management and Technology certificate program (one year) or two-year associate degree program. A certificate of completion is also available in Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

