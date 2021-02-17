Shooting at local bar results in one injury and two arrests

DEVILS LAKE - An altercation on Saturday, February 13 at the Wally’s Roadhouse and Gentleman’s Club just outside of Devils Lake resulted in shots being fired, leading to minor injuries according to police.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, 22-year-old Mauricio Colindres of Miami, Fla., and 28-year-old Alex Spara from Devils Lake, were involved in an alternation with another individual at the establishment on Highway 2.

According to reports, Clinders and a gentleman began engaging in an argument after Clinders was seen antagonizing a female patron. Clinders was reported to have asked Spara for a gun and began firing multiple rounds at the building, striking one person in the knee.

Both individuals fled the seen and were arrested minutes later in the city, according to police. Colindres is currently being held on attempted murder charges, while Spara is being held as an accomplice to attempted murder.

