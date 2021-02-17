Downtown businesses coming together to host 1st Annual Downtown ShiverFest Kickoff Party

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Downtown Devils Lake businesses have been hit hard over the last couple years, first it was the downtown improvement project which was great for our downtown but caused streets and sidewalks to be closed making it hard for costumers to get into our businesses. Just when things were coming around COVID hit the country causing many of the stores to have to shut down. Not only shut our doors temporarily but high traffic events such as Crazy Days, Fall Festival, and the Wine Walk had to be cancelled. Many businesses thought of creative ways to fight through the pandemic offering curb side pick up and delivery but for many this past year has been a big struggle.

On Friday February 19th, downtown businesses are working together to create a fun and unique event for the community to make them re-discover downtown and all it has to offer.

There are two events happening this year to help kickoff the annual ShiverFest weekend in Devils Lake. The first one is an outdoor family dance party at Bridgestone Park. The park is being transformed into ShiverPark where a live DJ will be playing music to dance in the snow, a play hill, photo ops, and a s’mores bonfire with be available for families to enjoy. Along with the park party, other businesses are participating in different ways, The Main Event setting up a toy sale, Old Main is offering a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal, Quilt Essential is hosting a Frozen Party with character meet and greets, and The Liquid Bean is opening extended hours, while several other businesses are having sales. Downtown businesses are hoping people will dress warm, walk the streets, and dance the evening away. The event is free to attend and runs from 4-7pm.

The second event is the 1st Annual ShiverFest Downtown Pub and Retail Crawl. Six bars and ten retail stops are participating for the first hosted pub and retail crawl. Tickets are $10 and are available at at participating businesses around downtown. Each bar will be giving participants a free drink while each retail stop will be giving away gifts, playing games, and having photo ops.

There will be prizes for best winter gear, plan for trapper hats, plaid, furs, and vintage ski suits.

The start of the pub crawl will be the KC Hall where participants can turn in their ticket for a ski lift pass between 5 and 7pm, participants must be 21 or over and may be required to show an id. The retail stops will close at 8pm but the bar stops will go until close.

Each participating bar will have a Grand Prize bucket where participants can decide which bar they want to drop their completed ski lift pass for a chance to win that grand prize.

For more information visit the Facebook event links at:

Outdoor Family Party: https://fb.me/e/3QiT8Xpdd

Pub + Retail Crawl: https://fb.me/e/3BtylPZlU

