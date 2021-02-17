Community Shout Out: Lake Region Community Fund Gold Sponsors

DEVILS LAKE: The Lake Region Community Fund (LRCF) is a volunteer-driven organization whose purpose is to identify Lake Region community needs, develop a plan to address those needs, and bring together resources necessary to do so. Each year, businesses and organizations are recognized as ‘Gold Pace Setters’, contributing $5,000 or more to the annual campaign.

Thanks to: Devils Lake Public Schools, High Plains Equipment, Lake Toyota & Marketplace Motors

