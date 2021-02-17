U.S. Attorney Wrigley Announces the Arrest of a Williston Man for Possession of Child Pornography

Staff Report

BISMARCK - United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that a federal grand jury has indicted Damien Breding, age 45 of Williston, ND, for Receipt and Possession of Images Depicting the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

The Indictment was unsealed today, alleging that between August 2019 and April 2020, Breding was discovered communicating with a person who was, and had been, traveling to locations in Africa to engage in sexual acts and contacts with a minor. As the investigation continued, it was discovered that Breding was in possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and had been communicating with a minor with whom he had received images depicting the minor engaging in sexual conduct.

Breding has entered not guilty plea to matters alleged in the Indictment and a trial has been scheduled for April 19, 2021. Breding has a prior conviction and as a result of the conviction, Breding could receive a 10 year minimum to 40 year maximum federal prison sentence.

“Sexual predators exploit technology to victimize children, and often share the photographic evidence of their heinous crimes,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley, “these allegations will be pursued vigorously so that justice can be secured for these victims.”

Grand jury Indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Williston Police Department, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigation and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Gary Delorme assigned to the case.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal.

