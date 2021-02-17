U.S. Attorney Wrigley Announces the Arrest of a Taylor, Michigan Man for Fentanyl Distribution

Staff Report

BISMARCK - United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that a federal grand jury has indicted Barry Christopher Brown, Jr., age 28 of Taylor, MI, for Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances and Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances (oxycodone, fentanyl, and fentanyl-related substance), and Forfeiture Allegation ($66,000 in US Currency).

The Indictment alleges that in January 2021, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Brown’s Bismarck hotel room and seized approximately 2,000 opiate pills that were made and designed to look like actual oxycodone 30mg pills, but contained fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance. Agents also seized $24,000 in US Currency from the room, and another $42,000 from Brown’s person.

“This seizure of deadly fentanyl with a street value of approximately $160,000 is another direct hit against the poison pushers who we allege have targeted our Native American Communities,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley.

Grand jury Indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Rick L. Volk assigned to the case.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!