Armstrong Offers Amendment to Authorize Construction and Operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline

WASHINGTON – Congressman Kelly Armstrong has announced he has offered an amendment in the House Energy and Commerce Committee during the markup of Democrats’ COVID-19 relief package. This amendment would authorize the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“Thousands have lost their jobs during the pandemic and Congress should support efforts to get Americans back to work,” Armstrong said. “My amendment to build the Keystone XL Pipeline will help rebuild our communities that have been devastated by shutdowns.”

Armstong said the amendment would restore revenue certainty to local governments, without more federal spending, and provide thousands of American jobs.

“We need to put aside partisan politics and support commonsense projects like the Keystone XL Pipeline and bring prosperity to rural America,” he said.

Armstrong introduced the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act to authorize and declare the construction and operation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and without requiring a Presidential permit. To date, the legislation has yet to be acted upon.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

