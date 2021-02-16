Community Shout Out: Riley Wass awarded scholarship at Mayville State University

Devils Lake - Riley Wass of Devils Lake earns today’s Community Shout Out after is it was announced that he had been awarded an Honor Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year from Mayville State University.

Wass is the son of Rodney and Kathy Wass and will study Mathematics Education at Mayville State.

Mayville State scholarship awards are based on previous academic performance and participation in extracurricular activities. They reflect the student’s past accomplishments and potential contributions to the Mayville State community.

Mayville State University is nationally identified for teacher education, the largest academic program on campus. Business administration and physical education and wellness programs are also popular programs on a campus known for the personal attention provided to its students. The Princeton Review has named Mayville State University a Best in the Midwest College, as designated by the Princeton Review.

On behalf of Devils Lake Journal, congratulations to you Riley Wass on your amazing achievement!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!