Paramedic Technology Program Accepting Applications

Bottineau, ND - Dakota College at Bottineau in collaboration with Community Ambulance of Minot is accepting applications to the Paramedic Technology program until April 1, 2021.

The Paramedic Technology program prepares students for a rewarding opportunity in the growing field of emergency medical services. It is for anyone who has a genuine desire to care for people in an out-of-hospital setting. Students must be able to think critically and work on their own to provide patients the best possible care. Graduates in this program will have career opportunities with fire departments, public and private ambulance services, rescue squads, emergency medical services, and hospitals. Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to test for their national certifications (National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians aka NREMT).

The Paramedic Technology Program is a four-semester program that runs from the beginning of June through July of the following year - summer semester to summer semester. The program is delivered through a combination of Interactive Video Network (IVN) and on-site methods. Certified instructors and trained preceptors teach the didactic, hands-on lab and clinical components on-site. This combination of delivery methods provides a quality education that is flexible and accessible. Current approved distance delivery sites include Minot, Mohall, Harvey, Rugby, Watford City, Carrington, and Williston ND. Additional sites may be available depending on demand.

Students must successfully complete the EMT-Basic Certification, hold a current BLS CPR certification and complete all necessary requirements for acceptance prior to being admitted into the Dakota College Paramedic Technology program.

