NDSU Extension Hosting Staying Engaged in Learning, Work Webinar

You don’t have to go far on the internet these days to find tips for how to stay productive during the COVID-19 pandemic and ideas for how to motivate kids despite changing routines and high uncertainty.

The reality, though, is that productivity and high motivation become more elusive as the pandemic wears on. Understanding the science of motivation can help us keep our eyes on how to nurture it in our kids, not just for the sake of getting more done but for everyone’s mental health and well-being.

NDSU Extension Parent and Family Resource Centers are hosting a one-hour brain science-based presentation by parenting expert Erin Walsh of the Spark & Stitch Institute at 7 p.m. Central time Wednesday, Feb. 24, via Zoom.

Walsh is a parent, speaker, educator, writer and co-founder of the Spark & Stitch Institute. She has worked with communities across the country that want to better understand child and adolescent development and cut through conflicting information about kids and technology.

The event will include time for participants to ask questions.

Attending the presentation, Staying Engaged in Learning and Work Webinar: The Science of Motivation, is free of charge. To register, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/pen and click on Programs and Events.

For more information about the presentation, contact NDSU Extension’s Barnes County office at 701-845-8528. To learn more about the Spark & Stitch Institute, visit https://www.sparkandstitchinstitute.org.

