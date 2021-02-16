Help your family, friends, and neighbors connect with a COVID-19 vaccine provider

Special to Devils Lake Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. – As vaccinations continue to be administered across North Dakota, many areas are beginning to vaccinate 65 and older. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is encouraging North Dakotans to help family, friends and neighbors who are 65 and older connect with a COVID-19 vaccine. Whether it’s getting on a waiting list or scheduling an appointment, you can help someone in need of COVID-19 vaccine receive it as quickly as possible.

There are multiple ways to help connect someone you know with a COVID-19 vaccine. The first is the Vaccine Locator on the NDDoH website. The vaccine locator shows where COVID-19 vaccine is available in your area, who they are currently vaccinating, how to contact them, and more. The vaccine locator can be found at www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator. In addition, individuals 65 and older who don’t have access to the internet can reach out to the Public Health Hotline at 866-207-2880 to get resources and request assistance in finding a COVID-19 vaccine.

Thrifty White Pharmacy is receiving federal doses of COVID-19 vaccine beginning this week. Visit the Thrifty White Pharmacy website to see if there’s a Thrifty White Pharmacy near you with vaccine available and clinic slots open.

“It’s possible that you may not be able to receive your vaccine from your usual provider,” said Molly Howell, Immunization Program Director for the NDDoH. “North Dakotans should check the vaccine locator for doses available in their area and follow the instructions provided by the provider.”

North Dakotans should also continue to watch their local media and social media channels for health care facilities, pharmacies and local public health departments for more information on the status of vaccine administration in their area.

For more information, visit the NDDoH COVID-19 vaccine webpage at health.nd.gov/covidvaccine.

