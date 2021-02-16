Community Shout Out: Johnson named to Concorida College Dean’s List

Devils Lake – Devils Lake resident Shelby Johnson was among the only Ramsey County individual honored with being listed among the recently announced College’s Dean’s List for the Fall Semester.

Dr. Susan Larson, dean of the college, announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the first semester.

“We offer our congratulations to these students on their academic accomplishments and are grateful for the many ways they have enriched our campus community,” Larson said.

To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

congratulations to you on your amazing achievement.

