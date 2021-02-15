Wildlife and Fisheries Career Opportunities

Dr. Shubham Datta

Bottineau – Dakota College at Bottineau provides students with technical skills and knowledge through Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. Within each program area, there are career collections offering several career pathways, valuable skills, and real-world experience.

One of the exciting CTE offerings at Dakota College is the Wildlife and Fisheries Technology program. A career in Wildlife and Fisheries Management is an excellent choice for students who enjoy and want to conserve the great outdoors. The program focuses on the principles of ecology, habitat management, and animal conservation, with hands-on training in animal and fish sampling for research and management. Students will experience new and relevant technologies involved in animal research and management, range management and gain the insight to wildlife and fisheries laws and policies. Zach Biberdorf, former Dakota College student of Wildlife and Fisheries states” We’ve had a lot of hands-on and in-class training and experience that has really helped me going forth with my career that will stay with me forever”.

Many federal and state agencies employ technicians who become future managers. This degree is the first step into a natural resource career. Dakota College provides a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree which places individuals into the work-force right away and/or allows transfer to a four-year university. This CTE program of study provides an opportunity to earn industry-recognized credentials. Graduates find work in supporting wildlife and fisheries managers and biologists. A student in the program may also utilize opportunities for independent undergraduate research.

There is a level of academic content and skill that is required for success in today’s environment. CTE provides comprehensive opportunities for students to develop the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century economy. For more detailed information about the program go to www.dakotacollege.edu/wildlife.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!