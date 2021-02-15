Prairie Business opens nomination period for 2021’s Leaders & Legacies awards

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Prairie Business is one again on the search for the best executives in the region.

Nominations for Prairie Business’ annual Leaders & Legacies awards will be accepted through May 3. Here is a link to the nomination form: https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/mdca79d0qfzo7t/

The magazine's Leaders & Legacies awards recognize executives "for the great things they have done in business, whether in recent years (Leaders) or over a lifetime (Legacies)," said Publisher Korrie Wenzel.

Prairie Business is looking for business executives in North Dakota, South Dakota and western Minnesota whose high-level achievements make them truly stand out. Nomination must include key details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, civic leadership and career history.

Per its instructions on the nomination form, tell Prairie Business in detail why the nominee deserves a Leaders & Legacies award — her or his achievements and career successes. The more information provided, the better.

"This award is a chance to recognize some of the region’s very best leaders, those who have and continue to make significant contributions in their industry,” said Prairie Business Editor Andrew Weeks. “Once again, we look forward to reading about those who will be nominated this year.”

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

