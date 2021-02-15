SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community Shout Out: UND President’s Honor Roll Fall 2020

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Devils Lake - Congratulations to these area students on their amazing achievements this semester in making the honor roll at UND.

  • Steffen,Sydney Nicole from Devils Lake
  • Toso,Kyleigh J from Devils Lake
  • Veer,Alec L from Devils Lake
  • Wallace,Mikayla Lynn from Devils Lake
  • White,Joshua L from Devils Lake
  • Windjue,Emily Jean from Devils Lake
  • Walkingeagle,Ronald A from Fort Totten
  • Pfeiffer,Benjamin Jacob from Jamestown
  • Tupa,Luke Byron from Larimore
  • Holzwarth,Elizabeth Rae from New Rockford
  • Munro,Grant Donald from Rolla

