Community Shout Out: UND President’s Honor Roll Fall 2020
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake - Congratulations to these area students on their amazing achievements this semester in making the honor roll at UND.
- Steffen,Sydney Nicole from Devils Lake
- Toso,Kyleigh J from Devils Lake
- Veer,Alec L from Devils Lake
- Wallace,Mikayla Lynn from Devils Lake
- White,Joshua L from Devils Lake
- Windjue,Emily Jean from Devils Lake
- Walkingeagle,Ronald A from Fort Totten
- Pfeiffer,Benjamin Jacob from Jamestown
- Tupa,Luke Byron from Larimore
- Holzwarth,Elizabeth Rae from New Rockford
- Munro,Grant Donald from Rolla
