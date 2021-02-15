Community Shout Out: UND President’s Honor Roll Fall 2020

Devils Lake - Congratulations to these area students on their amazing achievements this semester in making the honor roll at UND.

Steffen,Sydney Nicole from Devils Lake

Toso,Kyleigh J from Devils Lake

Veer,Alec L from Devils Lake

Wallace,Mikayla Lynn from Devils Lake

White,Joshua L from Devils Lake

Windjue,Emily Jean from Devils Lake

Walkingeagle,Ronald A from Fort Totten

Pfeiffer,Benjamin Jacob from Jamestown

Tupa,Luke Byron from Larimore

Holzwarth,Elizabeth Rae from New Rockford

Munro,Grant Donald from Rolla

