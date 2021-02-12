Nate Mickelberg

Giving Hearts Day Surpasses $100 Million Since Inception, Breaks Own Record

FARGO, N.D. – It was another record-breaking Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour fundraising event benefitting nearly 500 charities throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. In a year in which the region’s largest giving day surpassed the $100 million lifetime fundraising mark, charities raised a preliminary figure of $21,940,976 from 41,955 donors – approximately $2,741,885 million and 7,244 more donors than in 2020.

Unaudited figures indicate that 88,740 total donations were made, an increase of 13,261 donations from 2020. Giving Hearts Day charities have now raised more than $111 million since the event’s inception in 2008. Official giving statistics and details will be released after all data is verified.

New this year was the addition of volunteerism and goods donations. In total, 769 volunteerism pledges were made and 234 goods were pledged.

Also new to Giving Hearts Day 2021 was the first-ever Giving Hearts Day Sweepstakes. Fargo’s Brian Olson was the winner of the grand prize, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado donated by Gate City Bank. His winning entry was the result of a gift made to Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo.

Preliminary top five charities in small-, medium-, and large-budget categories will be released by end of day Friday, Feb. 12.

Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation.

