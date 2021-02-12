SUBSCRIBE NOW
COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: University of North Dakota Graduates

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

Congratulations to these recent graduates of University of North Dakota

  • Kaitlyn D Hillebrand from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Arts***
  • Jacinda F Schell from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Science in Social Work
  • Maria A Wolf Burdick from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Science in Social Work
  • Donalda Charboneau from Fort Totten: Bachelor of Science in Social Work
  • Dustin M Wagner from Langdon: Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
  • Walter G Lawson from Larimore: Bachelor of Music

*** Magna Cum Laude

