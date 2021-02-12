COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: University of North Dakota Graduates
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
Congratulations to these recent graduates of University of North Dakota
- Kaitlyn D Hillebrand from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Arts***
- Jacinda F Schell from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Science in Social Work
- Maria A Wolf Burdick from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Science in Social Work
- Donalda Charboneau from Fort Totten: Bachelor of Science in Social Work
- Dustin M Wagner from Langdon: Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
- Walter G Lawson from Larimore: Bachelor of Music
*** Magna Cum Laude
