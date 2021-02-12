COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: University of North Dakota Graduates

Congratulations to these recent graduates of University of North Dakota

Kaitlyn D Hillebrand from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Arts***

Jacinda F Schell from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Maria A Wolf Burdick from Devils Lake: Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Donalda Charboneau from Fort Totten: Bachelor of Science in Social Work

Dustin M Wagner from Langdon: Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science

Walter G Lawson from Larimore: Bachelor of Music

*** Magna Cum Laude

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

