Democratic – NPL To Hold District 23 Re-Organization Convention in New Rockford

District 23 Democratic NPL will hold their district re-organizational convention at the American Legion in New Rockford on February 28 at 2:00pm. During the 2021 district re-organizational convention, delegates will elect a Chair, Vice-chair, Secretary, Treasurer, 2nd Representative to the state Dem-NPL Policy Committee and hear legislative update from Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman. Senator Joan Heckaman is serving her 8th Legislative session, her 3rd session as Senate Minority Leader.

The current district officers are Chair Sharon Ludwig of New Rockford, Vice- Chair Austin Langley of Warwick, Secretary Ben Vig of Sharon, Treasurer Dewey Heckaman of New Rockford, and Senator Joan Heckaman of New Rockford. Ben Vig is also the 2nd Representative to the Dem-NPL Policy Committee.

Legislative District 23 is currently made up of Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Steele and Eastern Benson counties including Spirit Lake Nation.

