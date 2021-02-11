Lake Region Community Fund continues to exceed goals

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

The Lake Region Community Fund (LRCF) is a volunteer-driven organization whose purpose is to identify Lake Region community needs, develop a plan to address those needs, and bring together resources necessary to do so. Each year, businesses and organizations are recognized as ‘Silver Pace Setters’, contributing $2,500 or more to the annual campaign.

Thanks to: Western State Bank, North Dakota Telephone Company (NDTC), Nordic Fiberglass, Lake Region State College & JS Wholesale

In the past two years, the Lake Region Community Fund has set a goal of raising $80,000. We’ve exceeded that goal, each year. In 2019, the LRCF raised $83,866. So far, in the 2020 campaign, we’ve raised $83,000.

In 2020, the LRCF awarded $75,100 in grants to twenty-one (21) local agencies.

