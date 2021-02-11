Fort Stevenson holds Full Snow Moon Candlelight Hike

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Garrison, ND - Fort Stevenson State Park is offering a special outdoor event on February 27. Experience a candlelit trail under the full moon in February known as the Snow Moon. Park staff will provide candle luminaries to light the approximately one-mile trail, illuminated from 6-7:30 p.m. Stop by the Visitor Center (open until 7:30 p.m.) to warm up in front of an outdoor fire. Pets on leashes are welcome.

Participants are invited to hike, cross country ski, snowshoe or kicksled their way along the trail. Our newest rental equipment offering, kicksleds, operates by kicking oneself forward as if on a scooter with skis. Snowshoes, Nordic skis and Kicksled rentals are available; contact the park office at 701-337-5576 to reserve.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson for event updates, including possible cancellation due to weather or snow conditions.

The event will take place on the North Pine Loop, a qualifying trail for the NDPRD 12 Months–12 Hikes Challenge, so take advantage and enjoy the candlelit trail while getting in your February hike. Go to www.parkrec.nd.gov/challenges for more information on the challenge.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a current ND Parks & Recreation Department annual permit is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles South of Garrison, North Dakota.

The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

