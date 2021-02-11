Forest Service Extends Comment Period on Grazing Directives after Delegation’s Request

Staff Feature

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong announced today the U.S. Forest Service has extended its comment period on proposed grazing directives to April 17, 2021. This follows a letter sent by the delegation urging Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen to extend the deadline.

“We appreciate the Forest Service granting our request for a comment period extension on the proposed revisions to rangeland management directives,” said the delegation. “Given the length and complexity of the proposed changes, and the large amount of national grasslands in our state, we urge North Dakotans to ensure they are familiar with the proposals and to offer any comments or concerns.”

North Dakota is home to 1.1 million acres of national grasslands, representing nearly one third of total grassland acres managed by the Forest Service. The rangeland management directives are the primary source of administrative direction to Forest Service employees regarding the rangeland management program. This extension will allow additional time for stakeholders to understand the proposed revisions and provide thorough comments.

