Every Child Matters Organization closes its doors after 20 years

DEVILS LAKE- After 20 years of service, the non-profit, child advocacy organization “Every Child Matters” has announced it is closing its operations.

The organization’s president Brian Ahlberg said in that the organization has achieved many things in its two decades of service and hopes that its supporters, partners and organizers and fellow child activists to keep finding new ways to carry forward its vision.

“New projects, leaders and techniques are required to address the staggeringly unequal state of children’s health, education, safety, well-being and opportunity in America,” Alberg said. “Our disgracefully high child poverty rate amidst massive wealth must not only be reduced, but eliminated.”

Alberg said that the program felt it had succeeded in completing all the goals it had set out to accomplish and at the current time, it did not have the funding to carry on with staffing a full year long program in its current structure which ultimately led the board of directors to their decision to disband the organization. He said, however he is optimistic that the program could return in a different form someday.

“We thank you for the fact that our campaigns achieved lasting effect in communities across the country.” he said. “We collaborated with innumerable partners to extend collective reach and deepen our impact. We encountered candidates and office-holders, putting them on record about how they’d invest in kids, and helped build a non-partisan movement pledging to “Vote for Kids.”

The program was formed after child welfare advocate Mike Petit founded the Campaign for a Child-Friendly Congress in 2001, that “ballots-not-bullets” project to expand democracy became Every Child Matters within a year. The same organization evolved to rallying and organizing mostly digitally, reaching millions of Twitter accounts, for example, with “Virtual Debate Watch” parties during the presidential campaign last year.

