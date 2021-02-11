Devils Lake Area Foundation awards grants for 2021

K. William Boyer and Stephanie Cook

DEVILS LAKE – In their continuing efforts to serve the community the Devils Lake Area Foundation again awarded funds to various organizations and causes throughout Lake Region to aid in the improvement of the area.

The Committee met on December 17, 2020 to review & award grant applications submitted by the community. These grants that are awarded are made possible by donations from charitable-minded members who give to Devils Lake Area Foundation and are invested to generate earnings that can be distributed for worthy charitable purposes that advance the civic, educational, and cultural life in the Devils Lake area. As these gifts are accumulated in the DLAF endowment funds, DLAF is able to help the community more with each passing year.

This awarding year, DLAF received grant applications totaling about $76,000 and distributed $25,796.82 to thirteen organizations.

Some of the recipients of this semi-annual awarding included:

· senior meals and services for garden trailer

· meeting tables at the Hope Center

· personal items for residents at the nursing homes from the Olive Branch Rebekah Lodge #9,

· flexspace seating and hospital grade thermometer at College Care for Kids,

· lighting and sound equipment for the Fort Totten Little Theatre

The Committee also funded important projects where one may not see the physical improvements , including food for Senior Meals and Services and music score & parts for full concert to be used at Devils Lake Community Orchestra Association.

About the Organization:

The Devils Lake Area Foundation (DLAF) is a charitable community trust. It is structured so that representatives from the local community (Trustees’ Committee) decide how the earnings are to be used. The members of the Committee are appointed by various community organizations. The 2020 members were Dave Fix (Ministerial Association), Dawn Merten (Kiwanis), Todd Thompson (Rotary), Jan Visby (Chamber of Commerce), Al Freidig (Community Development Corporation), Andy Wakeford (Lake Region Community Fund), and Kelly Swenseth (District Court Judge). Each member serves a 5-year term.

For more information or to make a contribution, contact. dlaf@ramseybank.com or call 662-5547 Ext. 5252. You may also visit · www.devilslakeareafoundation.com.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

