AGC OF NORTH DAKOTA OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS TO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

The Associated General Contractors of North Dakota has scholarships available for High School Seniors pursuing a career in the exciting and rewarding field of Construction. These scholarships are for the 2021-2022 school year. The deadline is April 27, 2021. Scholarship details and applications are available at www.agcnd.org and www.buildnd.org.

$1,500 Scholarships available at North Dakota State University for Construction Management or Construction Engineering

$1,500 Scholarships available at University of Mary for Construction Management

$750 Scholarships available at Bismarck State College for Construction Technology, Welding Technology, or Other Construction Related Majors

$750 Scholarships available at North Dakota State College of Science for Construction Management Technology, Civil Engineering & Land Surveying Technology, Building Construction Technology, Architectural Drafting & Estimating Technology, Diesel Technology, or Welding Technology

"The AGC of ND is continually looking to partner with the next generation of industry professionals and is proud to assist with the financial aspect with our scholarship program" states AGC of ND Executive Vice President Russ Hanson.

The AGC of ND is a 400 member construction industry trade association. The AGC of ND has been awarding scholarships since 1964. The AGC of ND has awarded over $1,000,000 in scholarships since the program began.

