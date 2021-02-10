Special Enrollment Period for Health Insurance Begins Feb. 15

Ashley Kelsch

BISMARCK. – Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread urged North Dakotans to take advantage of the Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for health insurance coverage on the federally run health care exchange if they are currently without insurance. In accordance with the Executive Order issued by President Biden, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced the SEP in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Feb. 15, 2021 through May 15, 2021, this SEP will be open to all exchange-eligible consumers who are submitting a new application or updating an existing application.

“This enrollment period is for those individuals who currently do not have health insurance or are seeking to change their individual health insurance coverage,” Godfread said. “As with any open enrollment period, it is important to understand your options. If you qualify for subsidized health insurance, then you must shop on HealthCare.gov, however, if you do not qualify for a subsidy, it will be important to talk with a licensed agent to better understand your options."

The COVID-19 pandemic has left millions of Americans facing uncertainty. The SEP will allow individuals and families to enroll in 2021 health insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov or by contacting the HealthCare.gov Marketplace call center. Consumers are also encouraged to contact a local, licensed insurance agent to better understand their coverage options during this SEP. Coverage will begin the first day of the month following the date of plan enrollment.

Some consumers may already be eligible for other existing SEPs, Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) – visit HealthCare.gov or call the HealthCare.gov Marketplace call center at (800) 318-2596 to find out if you can enroll in the meantime.

For more information, visit HealthCare.gov, cms.gov, insurance.nd.gov or contact the Insurance Department at (701) 328-2440.

