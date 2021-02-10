LAKE REGION COMMUNITY FUND DISTRIBUTES $75,000 TO LOCAL GROUPS

Andy Wakeford

Devils Lake, ND – The Lake Region Community Fund, a volunteer-driven organization, dedicated to funding needs in the community has awarded more than $75,000 to local organizations for the fiscal year 2021. Grant awards will be distributed beginning January 2021.

The fund honored their Bronze Pace Setters’, contributing $1,000 or more to the annual campaign including Guardian Flight, Altru Clinic – Lake Region, Farmers Union Oil, American Bank Center, BNSF, Leevers Foods, Ottertail Power and Montana-Dakota Utilities.

In the past two years, the Lake Region Community Fund has set a goal of raising $80,000. We’ve exceeded that goal, every year. In 2019, the LRCF raised $83,866. So far, in the 2020 campaign, we’ve raised $83,000.

Each year, the 12-member board solicits financial donations from local businesses and individuals in the annual ‘Red Packet’ Campaign. Funds collected are then awarded to groups and organizations who apply, each spring.

Twenty-eight organizations applied for funding, requesting more than $160,000. The board met on June 15th and awarded funds to 21 different organizations in the community that best align with the mission of the board. Grant recipients and funding requests are as follows:

· Amachi Mentoring Training for mentors

· Boy Scouts Scholarships for youth and training programs

· Devils Lake Park Board Scholarships for youth activities

· Dakota Prairie Community Action Agency Personal care and school supplies

· Devils Lake Rotary Club Funding for The Dolly Parton Imagination Library

· Support Services for Veterans Families Housing and living expenses for veteran’s families

· Friends of White Horse Hill (Sully’s Hill) Educational programs for youth

· Girls Scouts Scholarships for youth and training programs

· Hope Center Food and distribution supplies

· Lake Region Ambulance Personal protective equipment

· Lake Region Auto Extrication Extraction equipment

· Lake Region Community Shelter Electronics for clients at shelter

· Lake Region Search & Rescue Scuba gear/dive equipment

· Lake Region SWAT Team Compact response shields for officers

· Mid-State Volunteer Program Resource guide and office equipment

· Safe Alternatives for Abused Families Child activity kits, food and shelter supplies

· Senior Meals & Services Food for senior meals program

· Sweetwater Elementary Sensory room equipment

· Village Family Services Funds to support youth activities

· TLC Animal Rescue Funding to spay and neuter animals

· Veterans Resource Group Funding for wheelchair ramp and medical supplies

The Lake Region Community Fund (LRCF) is a volunteer-driven organization. Our purpose is to identify Lake Region community needs, develop a plan to address those needs, and bring together resources.

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!