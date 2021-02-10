Kelly Walsh MCJROTC defeats Devil's Lake AJROTC

Special to Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Kelly Walsh MCJROTC defeated Devil's Lake AJROTC 976.9 to 708.8 in the National Air Rifle New Shooter League. With the win, Kelly Walsh MCJROTC is in fifth place overall. They currently have a 1 - 0 record. Kelly Walsh MCJROTC was led by, Payton Raffensperger who shot a 262.1. The remaining contributing members were Matthew Harvey Jr., True Bailey, and Brayden Steele. Kelly Walsh MCJROTC is from Casper, WY, and is coached by MGySgt Fred Pickering.

Devil's Lake AJROTC currently has a 0 - 2 record. Shooting their highest team score of the season Devil's Lake AJROTC was led by, Madison Weigel who shot a 210.5. The remaining contributing members were Devon Carlson, Ethan Desjarlais, and Drevon Anderson. Devil's Lake AJROTC is from Devil's Lake, ND, and is coached by Todd Huderle.

