High Impact Meteorology and Pulse Market Webinar—February 16, 2021
Brian Gion
Bismarck- The Northern Pulse Growers Association invites you to an informative webinar February 16, 2021.
Topics:
- The dominant weather factors that cause yield variance.
- Weather patterns that lead to high yields and the patterns that impact operations and reduce yield.
- Long term changes in the length of the growing season, total precipitation, and precipitation intensity.
- The limits of predictability and learn about pre-season indicators of adverse weather conditions.
- The long-range outlook for Spring and Summer across the US.
The event will be held at:
- 9:00am (CST) - High Impact Meteorology – Weather Risk in Production Agriculture.: Eric Snodgrass — Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.
- 10:00am (CST) - Pulse Market Update Eric Bartsch - AGT Foods - Division Head—Global Food Ingredients
No cost to register. To register for this NPGA webinar click the following link: NPGA Weather/Market Webinar
