High Impact Meteorology and Pulse Market Webinar—February 16, 2021

Brian Gion

Bismarck- The Northern Pulse Growers Association invites you to an informative webinar February 16, 2021. 

Topics:

  • The dominant weather factors that cause yield variance.  
  •  Weather patterns that lead to high yields and the patterns that impact operations and reduce yield. 
  • Long term changes in the length of the growing season, total precipitation, and precipitation intensity. 
  • The limits of predictability and learn about pre-season indicators of adverse weather conditions. 
  • The long-range outlook for Spring and Summer across the US.

The event will be held at: 

  • 9:00am (CST) - High Impact Meteorology – Weather Risk in Production Agriculture.: Eric Snodgrass — Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.  
  • 10:00am (CST) - Pulse Market Update Eric Bartsch - AGT Foods - Division Head—Global Food Ingredients  

No cost to register. To register for this NPGA webinar click the following link: NPGA Weather/Market Webinar 

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.  

