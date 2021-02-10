High Impact Meteorology and Pulse Market Webinar—February 16, 2021

Brian Gion

Bismarck- The Northern Pulse Growers Association invites you to an informative webinar February 16, 2021.

Topics:

The dominant weather factors that cause yield variance.

Weather patterns that lead to high yields and the patterns that impact operations and reduce yield.

Long term changes in the length of the growing season, total precipitation, and precipitation intensity.

The limits of predictability and learn about pre-season indicators of adverse weather conditions.

The long-range outlook for Spring and Summer across the US.

The event will be held at:

9:00am (CST) - High Impact Meteorology – Weather Risk in Production Agriculture.: Eric Snodgrass — Principal Atmospheric Scientist for Nutrien Ag Solutions.

10:00am (CST) - Pulse Market Update Eric Bartsch - AGT Foods - Division Head—Global Food Ingredients

No cost to register. To register for this NPGA webinar click the following link: NPGA Weather/Market Webinar

