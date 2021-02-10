Community Shout Out: Wade Arnegard

Devils Lake – It was an event that was supposed to draw thousands, yet due to unsafe ice conditions, the fishing portion of the historic Devils Lake Ice Fishing Tournament was cancelled for the 1st time in the 37-year history of the event. However, the drawing event still went on as planned. Wade Arnegard from Mandan ND was drawn for 4th place in the Northern category and won the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

Congratulations to you Mr. Arnegard and Devils Lake Journal hopes you enjoy your new ride!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!