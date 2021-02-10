Community Shout Out: Ternes makes UMD Deans List

Devils Lake – Alexis Ternes of Devils Lake made the spotlight for University of Mary in Bismarck by being listed as the only student in Ramsey County to make the 2020 Falls Dean’s List, according to the college’s report.

To qualify for the honor, traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.

Students enrolled in the UMary Online program must earn a 3.50 or better grade point average while at a full-time adult learner status.

Congratulations to Alexis on your amazing accomplishment!

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

