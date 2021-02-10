95th Little International Royalty Announced

Brooklyn Vollmer

GRAND FORKS - Samantha Pernsteiner has been selected by her peers as the 95th Little International queen. The 95th Little International is the North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin Club’s annual livestock showmanship competition that will be held Feb 13, 2021, on the NDSU campus.

Pernsteiner is a senior majoring in agriculture economics and minoring in animal sciences from Monango, N.D.

Princess Annabelle Hardwick of Mantorville, Minn., is a senior in university studies with an emphasis in agriculture business and minors in animal science and history. Princess Madeline Patterson of Kenyon, Minn., is a senior in agriculture communications and minor in animal science.

“The Little I royalty serve as the faces of Little I and are the primary spokespersons for our club and the show,” said Brooklyn Vollmer, royalty chair and senior in pharmacy from Wing, N.D. “They promote Little I, agriculture and animal husbandry throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area by doing TV and radio interviews. They also help educate children about agriculture by putting on events such as the coloring contests and attending 4-H club meetings. Samantha, Annabelle and Madeline are outstanding women for these positions.”

Since 1922, the Little International show has grown to consist of showmanship competitions in beef, dairy, sheep and swine as well as public speaking, ham curing, hippology and photo competitions. More than 300 Saddle and Sirloin members and 30 committees work yearlong to improve Little International year after year.

