What’s on the shelf at Lake Regions Public Library

DEVILS LAKE - In the news: The Lake Region Public Library will be reading I Am Malala for their February read with book discussion on March 3 via Zoom. Please see library staff for books and details. Also new book displays honoring Black History Month, All You Need is Love and a Good Book, and Love Gone Wrong.

A Simple Murder by Linda Castillo (Adult Fiction). Together for the first time in print, A Simple Murder features six original short stories starring whip-smart chief of police, Kate Burkholder. While on vacation with her partner John Tomasetti in LONG LOST, Kate discovers that the old house where they're staying is haunted by a girl who disappeared decades before...An abandoned baby is discovered on the Amish bishop's front porch in A HIDDEN SECRET, and Kate is called in to investigate.

The Vineyard at Painted Moon by Susan Mallery (Adult Fiction). Mackenzie Dienes seems to have it all; a beautiful home, close friends and a successful career as an elite winemaker with the family winery. There’s just one problem it’s not her family, it’s her husband’s. In fact, everything in her life is tied to him; his mother is the closest thing to a mom that she’s ever had, their home is on the family compound, his sister is her best friend. So when she and her husband admit their marriage is over, her pain goes beyond heartbreak. She’s on the brink of losing everything. Her job, her home, her friends and, worst of all, her family.

The Other You by Joyce Carol Oates (Adult Fiction). In this stirring, reflective collection of short stories, Joyce Carol Oates ponders alternate destinies: the other lives we might have led if we’d made different choices. An accomplished writer returns to her childhood home of Yewville, but the homecoming stirs troubled thoughts about the person she might have been if she’d never left. A man in prison contemplates the gravity of his irreversible act. A student’s affair with a professor results in a pregnancy that alters the course of her life forever. Even the experience of reading is investigated as one that can create a profound transformation.

Faithless in Death by J. D. Robb (Adult Fiction). The scene in the West Village studio appears to be classic crime-of-passion: two wineglasses by the bed, music playing, and a young sculptor named Ariel Byrd with the back of her head bashed in. But when Dallas tracks down the wealthy Upper East Side woman who called 911, the details don’t add up. Gwen Huffman is wealthy, elegant, comforted by her handsome fiancé as she sheds tears over the trauma of finding the body—but why did it take an hour to report it? And why is she lying about little things?

Walk in My Combat Boots by James Patterson (Adult Fiction). Walk in my Combat Boots is a powerful collection crafted from hundreds of original interviews by James Patterson, and First Sergeant US Army (Ret.) Matt Eversmann, part of the Ranger unit portrayed in the movie Black Hawk Down. These are the brutally honest stories usually only shared amongst comrades in arms. Here, in the voices of the men and women who’ve fought overseas from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, is a rare eye-opening look into what wearing the uniform, fighting in combat, losing friends and coming home is really like.

A Night at the Farm by Chelsea Cates(Easy Fiction). After a long day of work, the farmer has gone to bed. But for her farm animals, the party is just getting started. While the farmer sleeps, the cows steal her truck to go to the moo-vies, the pigs pamper themselves, and the goats put on a midnight fashion show. This photographic book of miniatures depicts the mischief the farm animals get into in this adorable bedtime book.

The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa (Teen Fiction) Robin Goodfellow. Puck. Prankster, joker, raven, fool; King Oberon’s right-hand jester from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The legends are many, but the truth will now be known, as Puck finally tells his own story and faces a threat from a time before Faery began. A threat that brings him face-to-face with a new enemy himself. With the Iron Queen Meghan Chase and her prince consort, Puck’s longtime rival Ash, and allies old and new by his side, Puck begins a fantastical and dangerous adventure not to be missed or forgotten. Evenfall is coming, and with it a reckoning that even their combined powers and wits may not vanquish, as a shadow falls over the lands of Faery and the world slips into chaos.

For a full list of all new items, stop by the library and check out our displays. Check out our website: devilslakendlibrary.com

