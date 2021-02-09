Two Virginia Men Sentenced for Unlawfully Transporting Waterfowl from Canada

Devils Lake Newsroom Feature

Bismarck – United States Attorney Drew Wrigley announced that United States Magistrate Judge Clare Hochhalter sentenced Larry Gene Childers,Jr., age 52 of Seaford, VA, on an offense of Unlawful Transport of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce (Lacey Act Violation), to two years probation and that this term of probation restrict Childers’ hunting privileges for a period of six months. Judge Hochhalter also sentenced Childers to pay a $7,500.00 fine to the Lacey Act Reward Account.

On October 17, 2019, Childers unlawfully transported 171 pounds of unidentifiable migratory waterfowl meat, approximately 207 birds, into the United States from Canada through the North Dakota Portal Port of Entry, in violation of Alberta, Canada law. During a search of Childers’ vehicle, United States Customs and Border Protection Officers located the 171 pounds of waterfowl meat in Childers’ truck after Childers stated on a customs declaration form that he was not bringing “meats, animals, animal/wildlife products” into the United States.

On March 11, 2020, codefendant Daniel Lusk, age 32, of Williamsburg, VA, pleaded guilty to Unlawful Transport of Wildlife in Foreign Commerce and, on November 9, 2020, was sentenced by Judge Hochhalter to 18 months’ probation for his role in this offense.

“This is an outrageous offense against all sport hunters and others who enjoy the splendor of North America’s migratory bird resource,” said USA Drew Wrigley, “the regulation on such violations is aimed at preserving and enhancing the treasured outdoor experiences.”

This case was investigated by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and United States Customs and Border Protection, and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek.