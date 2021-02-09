North Dakota Corn Growers Association Welcomes New Industry Director

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

FARGO — The North Dakota Corn Growers Association added Corey McGillis of HUB International Insurance to its board of directors as an industry representative.

McGillis’ interest in joining the board included being able to actively participate in advocating for growers and everyone who benefits from corn. He said that a top priority of his will be emphasizing the importance of having a strong risk management program to protect growers who take large risks growing corn in the state.

With over 20 years of experience in the crop insurance industry, as well as a family farming background, McGillis has worked extensively with growers and promoting commodities like corn. “We are fortunate to have Corey’s risk management expertise among us and look forward to all that he brings to the table to advance corn in our state,” said NDCGA President Rob Hanson.

A graduate of Mayville State University, McGillis holds a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration with minors in Computer Science and Accounting. He and his wife have three children and live in Portland, ND.

Also at last month’s board meeting, current board member Andrew Mauch of Mooreton, ND, was selected to serve as Secretary and Treasurer for NDCGA. He now joins President Rob Hanson of Wimbledon, ND, and Vice President Clark Price of Washburn, ND, on the board’s executive committee.

The North Dakota Corn Growers Association is the farmer-led membership organization focusing on policy that impacts North Dakota corn producers. The NDCGA board of directors consists of fourteen growers from seven districts, along with three at-large and three industry directors.

