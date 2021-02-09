Industrial Hemp Production Program Available

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

Bottineau, ND - Dakota College at Bottineau provides a training opportunity for the food and agriculture workforce center through an Industrial Hemp Production program. New to Dakota College in fall of 2020, the main objective is to provide education on commercial propagation, cultivation and processing of industrial hemp (Cannabis Sativa). In addition, learning is extended to state and federal compliance and regulations relating to industrial hemp.

The hemp industry is looking for individuals who will provide technical assistance in hemp and cannabis production and processing. Keith Knudson, Advisor identifies with the industry, "The cannabis industry offers many revenue stream opportunities for producers in three distinct areas of seed, fiber and cannabinoid production. Dakota College provides education and technical assistance in all types of industrial hemp production."

Thus, it is necessary to provide students with the opportunity to acquire the education and training to grow and process industrial hemp for commercial purposes.

Dakota College has the largest applied research facility in the US North Central Region for specialty crop production that includes three greenhouse structures, 6 high tunnels and open field production. In addition, Dakota College provides technical assistance and education for alternative crop options and incomes to farmers in rural communities.

Students who enroll in the hemp production program will have the option to receive a Certification of Completion, Certificate, or Associate of Applied Science degree. Students may be prepared for a career in 6 months or less. Internships are a major learning activity in the instructional program and provided through Dakota College.

