Community Shout Out: Bergstrom Cars’ Top 3 for 2020

In today’s Community Shout Out we honor the Bergstom Car’s top 3 pics for last year.

“Coaches Choice” Coach:

1. Bill Heisler, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC Sales Coach

2. Heath Alexander, Marketplace Ford- Lincoln Parts Coach

3. Casey Reardon, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC Office Coach

Top Sales:

1. Jodie Longie, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln

2. Frank Black Cloud, Lake Toyota

3. Travis Myklebust, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln

Top Service Technician:

1. Jim Jacobsen, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

2. Dalton Girodat, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln

3. David Chenze, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

Top Reconditioning Technician:

1. Zach Bergrud

2. Cindy Geer

3. Richie Strand

“Coaches Choice” Lube Technician:

1. Stoney Thornsedt, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

2. Greg Solga, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln

3. Jaylen LaRock, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

Top Body Shop Technician:

1. Jeff Sebelius, aka Dr. Dent, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

2. Reilly Morken, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln

3. Kirk Shipley, Marketplace Ford- Lincoln

“Coaches Choice” Parts Counterman:

1. Chris Svedberg, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln/Lake Toyota

2. Dave Elston, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

3. Anthony Vasquez, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

“Coaches Choice” Service Advisor:

1. Dennis Mason, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

2. Mathew Hunt, Marketplace Ford-Lincoln

3. Jason Allery, Lake Chevrolet Buick GMC

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

