Can you survive financially?

Dr. Glenn Mollette

Americans are no strangers to hard economic times. Poverty still exists. Millions struggle with financial despair.

The answers are not always easy but here are possibilities. Look into your local community college and see what training is offered. One and two year programs are typically taught in our public community colleges. You might learn a new trade in as little as a year. Community colleges are affordable. Often there is enough federal grant money to cover the entire cost of your study. In as little as a year or maybe two at the most you could be in a new career. Also look at trade schools. A trade school will offer a program preparing you for a new life skill. Sometimes trade schools are not a good deal financially. Compare them carefully with the public community college and often you will find your options are better with community college. Call the admissions office of your local community college. They want you to attend. They will help you figure it out. It's not hard. Try!

Once you learn your new trade you can apply for jobs or start your own business. Be creative. Working from home is more accepted than ever. The best business you can get into is one that does not require you to go into debt. Start out small. Try not to borrow money. Work from your house or car or whatever to get started. If you need to rent be economical. Big overhead can kill any business. If your service and quality are good people will find you.

Partner with someone to learn a new skill. Ask someone to mentor you or help train you to do something. If they do then work hard to be an asset to them. In time you may be able to utilize your skill elsewhere but don't use your training to take business away from your mentor. Move your skill to a new community or market.

What do you already know that will make money? If you have lived very long you are bound to know something. Utilize what you know into a small business. Making some money is better than none. If you do a task that someone wants done you can make money. If you have information that someone needs, you can make money. If people like what you do or want what you can do then you can make money. Think of all the service people who make good livings. Plumbers, carpenters, electricians, mechanics, landscapers, heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, taxi drivers, barbers, cooks, servers, managers, consultants, tour guides, entertainers and more. Have you thought about turning your home into a bed and breakfast? Hotels today are struggling to be very inviting during the pandemic.

Advertise your skill. The way to thrive is to advertise. If you have something people want or need then you must get the word out about your service.

County and small communities must also arise to the challenge of today's economy. We don't have time to fight with each other. We must be innovative, work together and keep trying new ideas until something works. If we try long enough something will eventually click and start working.

Just because you can think something does not always mean you can achieve it. However, if you cannot dream it, you have no chance at all.

