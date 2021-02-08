Produce grower training sessions scheduled in Mandan and Carrington

Michelle Mielke

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has scheduled free training sessions for produce growers across the state.

“Fruit and vegetable growers and others interested in learning about produce safety, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Produce Safety Rule, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and co-management of natural resources and food safety should attend,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Attending a session will satisfy the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirement that requires at least one supervisor or responsible party on a farm to complete food safety training recognized as adequate by the Food and Drug Administration.”

The free in-person sessions will be held:

Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Baymont Inn & Suites, 2611 Old Red Trail, Mandan (pre-register by Feb. 25)

Thursday, March 11, 2021, at NDSU Carrington Research Extension Center, 663 Hwy. 281 N., Carrington in conjunction with Healthy Oilseeds (pre-register by March 5)

Topics to be covered include:

Introduction to produce safety

Worker health, hygiene and training

Soil amendments

Wildlife, domesticated animals and land use

Agricultural water

Postharvest handling and sanitation

How to develop a farm food safety plan

In addition to learning about produce safety best practices, key parts of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements are outlined within each topic. There will be time for questions and discussion, so participants should come prepared to share their experiences and produce safety questions.

There is a five-person minimum in order to hold training. The sessions are a full day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. There will be a one-hour break for attendees to leave for lunch.

To ask questions about either the sessions or the FSMA Produce Safety Rule, please contact Jamie Good, local foods specialist, at 701-328-2659 or jgood@nd.gov. To register, go to https://www.nd.gov/ndda/psr.

