ND Children’s Cabinet to meet Feb. 16 in Bismarck and by teleconference

DEVILS LAKE . – The North Dakota Children’s Cabinet will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT, at APT Solutions, 2900 E. Broadway Ave., in Bismarck. Due to COVID-19, cloth face masks are required for meeting attendees. Social distancing and other health and safety practices will also be followed. The public can also join the meeting by calling 701-328-0950, conference ID: 318 338 032#.

The agenda includes an update from Lisa Bjergaard, director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s Division of Juvenile Services, on the recently formed Juvenile Justice Commission, which is gathering information on various child welfare issues.

Bismarck State College President, Dr. Douglas Jensen will give a presentation on the benefits of vocational and career and technical education curriculum in secondary education. The North Dakota Department of Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones will share information about short-term plans to transition Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota contract services.

A complete agenda is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations to participate in the meeting can contact Julie Huwe at 701-328-8920, 711 (TTY) or jhuwe@nd.gov.

The 12-member Children’s Cabinet was created by 2019 Senate Bill No. 2313 to assess, guide and coordinate care for children across North Dakota branches of government and tribal nations. Cabinet members include legislators and representatives from various state agencies, the Governor’s Office, the North Dakota Supreme Court and tribal nations. Other members appointed by the governor include parents, private service providers and other community partners.

Information on the North Dakota Children’s Cabinet is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/mentalhealth/childrens-cabinet/index.html.

