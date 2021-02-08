Human Services launches new Title IV-E Prevention Services Portal

Heather Steffl

BISMARCK, N.D. – Strong, stable families are one of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ key priorities. To help support that goal, the department’s Children and Family Services Division launched a new web-based portal that will allow parents, other caregivers, agencies, tribal social services and others to apply on behalf of children to determine eligibility for approved Title IV-E prevention services.

Currently, the department can accept applications for the Healthy Families program, which is the first and currently only approved provider of new Title IV-E prevention services. The application process will determine whether a child qualifies for Healthy Families services.

Healthy Families is a voluntary home visiting program designed to support families as they welcome newborns into their families. Healthy Families is rooted in the belief that early, nurturing relationships are the foundation for life-long, healthy development. The program promotes positive parent-child relationships and healthy attachments through strength-based, family centered, culturally sensitive practices.

The Healthy Families program is available in these 11 counties: Billings, Burleigh, Dunn, Grand Forks, Hettinger, McKenzie, Morton, Nelson, Pembina, Stark and Walsh.

More Service Providers Sought

The department continues to seek interested independent and agency service providers to apply as Title IV-E service provider of the following approved prevention services: Parents as Teachers, Nurse-Family Partnership, Healthy Families, Homebuilders, Brief Strategic Family Therapy, Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, Functional Family Therapy and Multisystemic Therapy.

Interested service providers can apply online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/iv-e-prevention.html. Providers who want more information are encouraged to view an online video, “Title IV-E Provider Application & Requirements,” on the same webpage.

Individuals with questions can contact TitleIVEprevention@nd.gov.

