Cross Ranch State Park Hosts Artist Johnathan Campbell

The Artist in Residence Program is a collaboration between the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts that allows local artists to stay, work and draw inspiration from a North Dakota State Park. The program's goal is to support North Dakota artists and continue creating opportunities and artworks that showcase, document and celebrate our North Dakota State Parks. Through hands-on opportunities for visitors, they encourage them to become stewards with a deeper appreciation of artistic works inspired by the state parks.

Cross Ranch State Park is hosting Johnathan Campbell, a Bismarck native and visual artist, for a 10-day residency February 7-17. The public is invited to join Johnathan at Cross Ranch State Park on February 13 at 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm for opportunities to explore outdoor photography further.

Park visitors are invited and encouraged to meet Johnathan in front of the River Peoples Visitor's Center at 4:00 pm. He will discuss and show participants tips and tricks on how to improve and refine their nature photography skills. Those interested should bring their camera or smartphone. At 6:30 pm, Campbell will take you on a nighttime photography adventure. It is advised to be dressed for the winter weather; should conditions not be conducive to the activities, alternative plans may be made. Both activities are in conjunction with Cross Ranch State Park's Winterfest making it a fun-filled day at the park with horse-drawn wagon rides, a scavenger hunt, s'mores, sled rides, and more throughout the day starting at 2:00 pm.

As a teen, Johnathan Campbell remembers his mother purchasing a 35 mm camera and, not long after that, darkroom equipment and materials needed to develop the film. He started out as a Geology major that resulted in a Visual Arts degree. He did not engage much in photography as an art form until 2014 to photograph insects. Campbell realized that he missed manipulating light and, in his words, jumped back into it with gusto! Since then, he's been busy participating in numerous programs, workshops, art exhibitions, art shows, and residencies.

Beaver Lake State Park hosted Johnathan in 2017 as their Artist in Residence, where he was able to work on refining his style of light painting and post-processing techniques. In addition, Campbell provided park visitors hands-on opportunities to learn more about light painting and to take pictures the "old fashion way" by shooting with and developing film. In 2019, Johnathan received an honorable mention within the North Dakota Governor's Photography Contest with his photograph entitled Shooting Star over Pretty Point Yurt at Cross Ranch.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. These events are for all ages and are free of charge in accordance with a state park daily or annual pass, which can be obtained onsite or via www.parkrec.nd.gov.

Cross Ranch State Park, located nine miles south of Washburn, N.D., has an extensive year-round trail system and access to a 5,000-acre nature preserve.

Refer to the Cross Ranch State Park Facebook page or call the park at (701) 794-3731 for questions surrounding the events' schedule. Event activities are subject to change depending on the weather. The Department would like to remind visitors to follow the CDC's guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting the park.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.

