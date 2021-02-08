Community Shout Out: Area students make State Dean’s List

DEVILS LAKE -Dr. Tami Such, Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs at Mayville State University, announces that the following students have been listed on the Dean's List for the Fall Semester of 2020 at Mayville State University.

In order to be named to the Dean's List, each student has attained a grade point average of 3.50 or higher and has successfully completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours of regular academic credit from Mayville State.

Congratulations from Devils Lake Journal to the following students on your well deserved achievements:

Brocket - Carrie Eidsness

Devils Lake - Mandy Howatt, Abbey Kitchens, Carlie Raven, Jenessa Rohrer, Lynsey Rohrer, Ariel Sand

Lakota - Kara Schuh-Koski;

Langdon - Ashley Fetsch, Cynthia Johnston

K. William Boyer is the Managing Editor of the Devils Lake News Journal. He can be reached at kboyer@gannett.com, or by phone at (701) 662-2127.

Be sure to follow Devils Lake Journal on our twitter page, @devilslakenews, and like us on Facebook!