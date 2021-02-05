Lake Region Heritage Center celebrated for Tree Lighting Event

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Melanie Quinton, Foundation Director at CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake presented a check for $2,421.23 to Lisa Crosby, Director of the Lake Region Heritage Center who was the chosen partner for the 5th Annual community Tree Lighting.

A total $4,842.45 was raised this year by generous donors who purchase “lights” in memory, honor, or prayers for loved ones. Along with white lights for the “Angel Tree” for babies lost. The event was held out front of CHI St. Alexius Health on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 where the “lights” were turned on, on the big tree out front of the hospital. Each year a new partner is chosen and half of the money raised is gifted to the partner.

The 2021 Community Tree lighting is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021. Watch for more info to come out in the fall regarding the event.

