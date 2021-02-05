The Devils Lake Area Foundation announces Inez Piltingsrud Scholarship recipient.

SPECIAL TO DEVILS LAKE JOURNAL

DEVILS LAKE - Inez Piltingsrud (Herman, Buttz) was a full-time elementary education teacher in the Devils Lake Public Schools from 1963-78. This was preceded by many years of substitute teaching. She started teaching at 18 years of age in a one-room school house near York, ND. She loved teaching and was very proud of the many fine students she had worked with. She was particularly concerned about encouraging new people to enter the profession of elementary education. This fund has been established in her name as a memorial to her service to the Devils Lake community.

This year’s recipient is Amie DeMontigny from Churchs Ferry. She graduated from Lake Region State College in December 2020 with her Liberal Arts degree. She currently is attending Mayville State University pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. She also works as a special education para professional at the Leeds School. Her husband is Kenton and they have four children; Kaleb, Khloe, Kinley and Lincoln.

