COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: WINNERS OF THE 37TH ANNUAL ICE FISHING TOURNAMENT DRAWING

Congratulations to these winners of the drawing!

GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Chevy Crew Pickup: JERMEY HOSTRUP from AUDUBON, MN

$5,000 Prepaid Gift Card: MARLIN FELTMAN from GRAND FORKS, ND

Vexilar Fish Locator: SEAN MANN from UPHAM, ND

Underwater Camera: TRACY BELL from EBOWMAN, ND

$1,000 Lamotte's Gift Card: GORDAN ARMSTRONG from CHAKIO, MN

Hawaii Trip: DEB HURTT from HOOPLE, ND

Washer/Dryer Set: NICK GALT from VALLEY CITY, ND

Floating Lily Pad: GEORGE RAMEY from MINOT, ND

Pressure Washer: DERREK BLACK from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: SCHYLER KUMPF from ABERDEEN, SD

Medora Trip: DOUG RICE from PARK CITY, MT

Cordless Power Tool Kit: AUSTIN KETTERLING from MANDAN, ND

Wet/Dry Vacuum: RORY FAULKNER from BEULAH, ND

Portable Cat Generator: TAYLOR FILIPEK from WILTON, ND

Binoculars: DUSTIN THOMPSON from ABERDEEN, SD

$1,000 Prepaid Gift Card: MANDA STEINHAUER from REILES ACRES, ND

Gallon Gas Certificate: LINDELL LONGIE from ROLLA, ND

Custom Fishing Tourney Cooler: DAVID DAHM from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Wine Cooler: DENISE ARENDS from DEVILS LAKE, ND

.40cal Hand Gun: DEAN BORSTAD from DEVILS LAKE, ND

4x4 ATV: TIM BLETHNEW from SALEM, ND

Sausage Stuffer: TOM OSLAND from SOLDOTNA, AK

$500 Leevers Gift Card: TODD BYE from WARREN, MN

Gas Ice Auger: SAMANTHA MOGARD from BISMARCK, ND

Custom Cornhole Set Derby Dan: STEVE ENDERSON from ALBERT LEA, MN

$1,000 Prepaid Gift Card: LANCE HECK from GRAFTON, ND

200 Gallon Gas Certificate: BILL CASHMAN from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Ring Security System: JUSTIN KNOPF from DETROIT LAKES, MN

Leaf Blower: BRADIE LARSON from BROOKINGS, SD

Ceramic Grill: MARK JENSENKEN from MARE, ND

Enclosed Cargo Trailer: CHRIS BURGESS from CAVALIER, ND

$1,000 Prepaid Gift Card: GAVIN HAMAN from TOWNER, ND

Kitchen Suite: KALLY ANHORN from NORTHWOOD, ND

Smart Watch w/ BT Head Set: JOE MELCER from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Aluminum Trailer: MAGGI BAGLEY from GRAND FORKS, ND

$500 Leevers Gift Card:STEVE HERRICK from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Ion Ice Auger: JEANNETTE FOURNIER from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: MATT BREDING from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Tablet: KEITH JOHNSON from GRAFTON, ND8185392

Day-3 Night DL Guided Summer Fishing Trip for 2: JAKE WATSON from MINOT, ND

Spearfishing Trip: NICK MILLER from MANDAN, ND

10" Table Saw: JOHN PAWLINGDON from NELLSON, IA

$500 Walmart Gift Card: REESE BLAIR from GILBY, ND

439mm Hand Gun: ANDY TWEETEN from GRAND FORKS, ND

44Little Giant Ladder: MICHAEL ADAMS from SURREY, ND

$1,000 Prepaid Gift Card: AMDER DUEY from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: CHARLES ERBSTOESSER from WEST FARGO, ND

$500 Walmart Gift Card: BRYAN FOSSEN from MADDOCK, ND

Diamond Tennis Bracelet: JASON OKSTAD from GRAND FORKS, ND

Electric Meat Grinder: TRACY SCHROEDER from ST. JOHN, ND

Roomba: CLARE LANE from CHARLIE CITY, IA

Vexilar Fish Locator: RACHEL HOULE from EGELAND, ND

Underwater Camera: ALLAN MASTEL from BISMARCK, ND

Custom Fishing Tourney Cooler:KAYLA HETTWER from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$500 Scheels Gift Card: BRENT BARNICK from WILTON, ND

Traeger Grill: BEVERLY LONGORIA from GRAND FORKS, ND

GoPro Camera: LAURIE PRYOR from BOTTINEAU, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: RYLEE WOMACK from MINOT, ND

Paddle Board: NILES SHORT from MINNEWAKAN, ND

Tool Chest & Tools: CHAD MYRVIK from BISMARCK, ND

4x4 ATV: JERAD LEMER from SAWYER, ND

Cordless Drill Kit w/ Accessories: LANCE PETERSEN from VALLEY CITY, ND

Electric Trolling Motor: ERIC AUSTIN from MANDAN, ND

Gas Ice Auger: ROBBY LILL from LANGDON, ND

Portable Cat Generator: AMY GORNEAU from ST. JOHN, ND

Laptop Computer w/ Case: ARLAND MUELLER from GRANVILLE, ND

$500 Walmart Gift Card: PHYLLIS BUBACH from ALSEN, ND

Flat Screen TV: RYAN BEHM from BISMARCK, ND

Up-Right Deep-Freezer: KEVIN MARTIN from ROCK LAKE, ND

Riffle 6.5 Creedmor: STEVEN BECK from WEST FARGO, ND

Complete Living Room Ensemble: JON UNGER from TOWER CITY, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: JOHN MICKELSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card:JAY HAGEN from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Walk Behind Snow Blower: MIKE RODRIGUEZ from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Waterproof BT Speaker: DALE HOFFCOLE from HARBOUR, ND

Gun Safe: JOHN MCLAURIN from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$500 Scheels Gift Card: LEANN FLAASKOG from EDMORE, ND

Compound Sliding Miter Saw: KELSIE MERTENS from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Kayak: RONNIE BURNETT from FOREST RIVER, ND

XBOX: JOHN LANGERUD from EDINBURG, ND

$1,000 Prepaid Gift Card: DELBERT SCHINDELE from LAKOTA, ND

Compound Bow: SARAH ANDERSON from LARIMORE, ND

Custom Fire Pit: DICK BOHNENKAMP from MILNER, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: KREAD KAEPPLIN from NEW ROCKFORD, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: JEFF BJERKE from MCINTOSH, MN

Laptop Computer w/ Case: JAMIE OSTER from STERLING, ND

Outdoor Fire Pit Set: MISTY DOCKTER from BISMARCK, ND

Flat Screen TV: ROD PUPPE from DRAYTON, ND

Gas Ice Auger: ERNIE SCHLOSSER from MANDAN, ND

Ice Fishing Package: JIM RUMPLE from BISMARCK, ND

$500 Leevers Gift Card: KATE ROSCOE from JAMESTOWN, ND

Brad Nailer w/ Compressor: BRAD MARTINSON from GRAFTON, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: DAN CLANYS from MANDON, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: ETHAN MATTINGLEY VELVA, ND

Stihl Assortment Package: TOM ISSENDORFTHIEF from RIVER FALLS, MN

Flat Screen TV: BRETT NELSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Drone: DORIS MUELLER from DEVILS LAKE, ND

97 Leather Recliner: TIM SANDERSON from BOTTINEAU, ND

GoPro Camera: BETSY CUMMINGS from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$500 Walmart Gift Card: JEFF SHIPLEY from CHRISTINE, ND

$2,500 Prepaid Gift CardBRYAN STORTROEN from GRAND FORKS, ND

Custom Fire Pit: MIKE MARTINI ROGERS, MN

Man Thermal Fish House: SHELLY ROEHRICK from GRAND FORKS, ND

Floating Lily Pad: JAMIE MYERS from MINOT, ND

$5,000 Prepaid Gift Card: KURT HOLZER LINCOLN, ND

Cordless Power Tool Kit: BRUCE KOUBA from DICKINSON, ND

Jiffy E-6 Ice Auger: SHEREEN LEISETH from WEST FARGO, ND

Guided Summer Fishing Trip for 2: BEN SANDER from FARGO, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: ROSE SNYDER from GRAND FORKS, ND

Binoculars: SAM HANSEN from LEEDS, ND

Las Vegas Trip for 2: MARK GILBERTSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Hunting Tower: STACEY LAROCQUE from BELCOURT, ND

Leather Recliner: DWIGHT OGREN from KINDRED, ND

Gas Ice Auger: THOMAS RAKER from ARVILLA, ND

Waterproof BT Speaker: MITCH NILLES from BISMARCK, ND

ATV Cargo Style: CHASITY EVERSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Smoker: SHARON GRASSEL from ELK RIVER, MN

Auger & Drill: JESSE STAHL from FARGO, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: JEREL HOHEISEL from BISMARCK, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: GORDY HIPSHER from FISHER, MN

4x4 ATV: STEVE ANDERSON from YORK, ND

Gas Ice Auger: KORI TOLLEFSON from GRAND FORKS, ND

200 Gallon Gas Certificate: STEVE MATHIAS from BARNESVILLE, MN

Pedal Boat: RUDDY BINFET from DEVILS LAKE, ND

iPad: CHUCK TODD from NORTHWOOD, ND

Riding Lawn Mower: LANNY BACHMAN from MILNOR, ND

.243 Rifle: MINDY VOSED from EVILS LAKE, ND

$1,000 Prepaid Gift Card: GLEN HULTIN from HILLSBORO, ND

Chain Saw: BRENT HARMS from WILCOX, NE

Camping Kit: JOHN KEMPF from ASHLEY, ND

200 Gallon Gas Certificate: BRANDON VALDEY from MINOT, ND

KitchenAid Mixer & Ninja Blender: TODD LAMOTTE from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Ice Fishing Outfit: TRAVIS PFLAUM from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$500 Scheels Gift Card: STEPHANIE ARMSTRONG from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Gas Grill: WILLIAM PIC from LANKIN, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: KELLY OSTDAHL from PALERMO, ND

Range Finder: DUANE KRAMER from BILLINGS, MT

Spotting Scope: STEVE BUCHMEIER from CRARY, ND

Grill & Chill Set: SABRINA OLOSEN from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Leather Recliner: MELISSA FETTIG from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Guided Summer Fishing Trip for 2: CHARLOTTE CLAYTON from NORTHWOOD, ND

Flat Screen: TVKEITH HAUS from GRAND FORKS, ND

Push Lawn Mower: DEAN MOLDE from GRAFTON, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: TERRY FRELICH from DEVILS LAKE, ND

200 Gallon Gas Certificate: KADEN LEE from MADDOCK, ND

Set of Golf Clubs & Bag: TOM STENVOLD from PARK RIVER, ND10079146

$1,000 Thompson's Gift Certificate: ROSS FEIL from LANGDON, ND

Flat Screen TVKEITH KURTZ from DEVILS LAKE, ND4504148

Blackstone Griddle:THAD ROSENAL from CARRINGTON, ND

Man Thermal Fish House: CATHY TWETEN from GRAFTON, ND

$2,500 Prepaid Gift Card: VELMA GAPP from ROLLA, ND

Underwater Camera: KAITLYN VOLOCHENKO from BISMARCK, ND

Ion Ice Auger: JAMES RAMSEY from WILLISTON, ND

Underwater Camera & Vexilar Fish Locator: ERIKA LEE from STARKWEATHER, ND

$500 Prepaid Gift Card: BRANDT JENNER from HARVEY, ND

Drone: MONA MARQUART from MCVILLE, ND

Auger & Drill: DAVE BEHM from GARDNER, ND

Vexilar Fish Locator: TODD LAGASSE from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Flat Screen TV: CLAY HAUGEN from LITCHVILLE, ND

$5,000 Prepaid Gift Card: CHRIS JOHSON from CAVALIER, ND

Jeep Compass Latitude: KAREN BRININYL from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$2,000: MARIALT EVANS from BOTTINEAU, ND

$1,500: KIRSTIE SYVERSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$1,000: NORMAN JANZEN from DEVILS LAKE, ND

Ford Bronco Sport: WADE ARNEGARD from MANDON, ND

$500: JULIE WINKELS from BISMARCK, ND

$2,000: JOE WIRTZ from OUTLOOK, MT

$1,500:MARK GILBERTSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

UTV: TRAVIS ABRAHAMSON from DEVILS LAKE, ND

$750: CALEB CHRISTENSON from ROTHSAY, MN

$500: LORI LEE from WATERTOWN, ND

$2,000: CHRIS HORPESTAD from RUGBY, ND

Hard Shell Fish House: BOB KUPPER from MANDON, ND

$1,000: MEL SCHNABEL from BISMARCK, ND

$750: GINELYN KLOSTER from BURLINGTON, ND

$500: THOMAS WEST from COTTEAU CLAIRE, WI

